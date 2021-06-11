Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) went down -3.01% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 10, 2021, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $8.05. During the day, the stock rose to $8.49 and sunk to $7.8101 before settling in for the price of $8.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONDS posted a 52-week range of $5.69-$16.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 254.00% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $222.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 154,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -962,706. The stock had 63.77 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.48, operating margin was -532.60 and Pretax Margin of -622.90.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -622.90 while generating a return on equity of -1,015.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71.93.

In the same vein, ONDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ondas Holdings Inc., ONDS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.10% that was lower than 105.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.