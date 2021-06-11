Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) return on Assets touches -64.62: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) started the day on June 10, 2021, with a price increase of 9.32% at $21.58. During the day, the stock rose to $22.60 and sunk to $19.95 before settling in for the price of $19.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCR posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$45.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.21.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 258 workers. It has generated 77,306 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -139,963. The stock had 2.79 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -38.13, operating margin was -170.07 and Pretax Margin of -195.88.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.46%, in contrast to 22.71% institutional ownership.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -181.05 while generating a return on equity of -125.51.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 57.24.

Technical Analysis of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.