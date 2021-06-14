Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) 14-day ATR is 0.96: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) started the day on June 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.56% at $7.74. During the day, the stock rose to $8.20 and sunk to $7.46 before settling in for the price of $8.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$33.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 148.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $391.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.87.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 63 employees. It has generated 1,404,341 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 128,290. The stock had 79.55 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.26, operating margin was +5.32 and Pretax Margin of +9.14.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.33%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.14 while generating a return on equity of 9.19.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 148.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.42.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.86% that was lower than 140.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.