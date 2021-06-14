Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) last month performance of 17.65% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) open the trading on June 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.29% to $3.40. During the day, the stock rose to $3.48 and sunk to $3.335 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$14.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $473.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.39.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 205 employees. It has generated 92,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -149,636. The stock had 1.00 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -15.26, operating margin was -140.21 and Pretax Margin of -120.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.09%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -161.41 while generating a return on equity of -50.67.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.91.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

[Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.34% that was lower than 164.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.