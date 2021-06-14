Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) latest performance of 3.23% is not what was on cards

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) started the day on June 11, 2021, with a price increase of 3.23% at $4.79. During the day, the stock rose to $4.79 and sunk to $4.60 before settling in for the price of $4.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$12.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -228.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $308.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.04.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -228.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.13% that was lower than 119.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.