Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) EPS is poised to hit 0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) established initial surge of 12.41% at $25.91, as the Stock market unbolted on June 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $26.90 and sunk to $25.50 before settling in for the price of $23.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MX posted a 52-week range of $9.93-$26.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 306.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 880 employees. It has generated 574,655 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 64,840. The stock had 5.28 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.10, operating margin was +6.19 and Pretax Margin of +2.14.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation industry. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 14.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,084,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,119,806. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s 10% Owner sold 25,000 for 14.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 357,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,194,806 in total.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.28 while generating a return on equity of 34.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 306.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.77, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10.

In the same vein, MX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, MX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.42% that was lower than 64.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.