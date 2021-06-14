No matter how cynical the overall market is Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) performance over the last week is recorded 11.59%

As on June 11, 2021, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.00% to $2.60. During the day, the stock rose to $2.60 and sunk to $2.48 before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTXR posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $338.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.46.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.14%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, CTXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.8 million was lower the volume of 10.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.43% that was lower than 96.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.