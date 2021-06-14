Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Open at price of $4.15: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 11, 2021, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) set off with pace as it heaved 2.91% to $4.25. During the day, the stock rose to $4.45 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANL posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$4.29.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 70 employees. It has generated 860,440 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,511. The stock had 10.82 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.96, operating margin was +5.81 and Pretax Margin of +3.31.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 58.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 38,370 shares at the rate of 4.10, making the entire transaction reach 157,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,559,818. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s 10% Owner sold 48,637 for 4.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,598,188 in total.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 6.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.83, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.98.

In the same vein, PANL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., PANL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.60% that was higher than 55.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.