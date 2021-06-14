Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) last week performance was -0.33%

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) started the day on June 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.07% at $12.00. During the day, the stock rose to $12.19 and sunk to $11.96 before settling in for the price of $12.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$12.56.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $864.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.12.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 54.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 12.29, making the entire transaction reach 92,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,470. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s Director bought 8,400 for 12.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,894 in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.10, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.86% that was lower than 18.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.