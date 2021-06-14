SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) average volume reaches $4.14M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on June 11, 2021, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) started slowly as it slid -2.69% to $22.40. During the day, the stock rose to $23.30 and sunk to $22.1583 before settling in for the price of $23.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$28.26.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.92.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.95 million was lower the volume of 6.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.11% that was higher than 71.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.