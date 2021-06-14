Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) EPS growth this year is 43.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) open the trading on June 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.06% to $18.69. During the day, the stock rose to $19.075 and sunk to $18.1426 before settling in for the price of $17.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $2.07-$32.43.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 33.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 99 workers. It has generated 119,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -185,074. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.58, operating margin was -164.52 and Pretax Margin of -155.01.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.93%, in contrast to 34.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,962,600 shares at the rate of 11.51, making the entire transaction reach 57,095,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -155.01 while generating a return on equity of -49.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 80.91.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

[Vuzix Corporation, VUZI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.53% that was lower than 138.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.