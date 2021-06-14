Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) average volume reaches $10.30M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 11, 2021, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.92% to $5.11. During the day, the stock rose to $5.21 and sunk to $5.10 before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUY posted a 52-week range of $3.99-$7.02.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $965.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $961.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.24.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.81, operating margin was +27.86 and Pretax Margin of +31.46.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Yamana Gold Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.36%, in contrast to 52.91% institutional ownership.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.04 while generating a return on equity of 4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03.

In the same vein, AUY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Yamana Gold Inc., AUY]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.65 million was inferior to the volume of 13.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.97% that was lower than 39.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.