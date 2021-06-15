A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with TAL Education Group (TAL) as it 5-day change was 6.23%

As on June 14, 2021, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.02% to $29.82. During the day, the stock rose to $31.03 and sunk to $28.78 before settling in for the price of $29.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $25.25-$90.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 48.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $636.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $376.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 70914 workers. It has generated 129,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,350. The stock had 29.70 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.43, operating margin was -7.79 and Pretax Margin of -5.00.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 88.00% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2021, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.58 while generating a return on equity of -3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.41.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TAL Education Group, TAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.41 million was better the volume of 7.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.67% While, its Average True Range was 3.62.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.59% that was higher than 80.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.