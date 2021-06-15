Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) EPS growth this year is 38.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) open the trading on June 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.62% to $139.03. During the day, the stock rose to $139.55 and sunk to $135.75 before settling in for the price of $136.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $54.15-$146.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $918.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $906.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 24000 workers. It has generated 716,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 150,792. The stock had 5.98 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.58, operating margin was +25.32 and Pretax Margin of +24.22.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 82.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s President and CEO sold 40,735 shares at the rate of 140.21, making the entire transaction reach 5,711,454 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,246,354. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s President and CEO sold 74,524 for 140.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,433,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,287,089 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.51) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.04 while generating a return on equity of 38.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.98, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.35.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

[Applied Materials Inc., AMAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.04% While, its Average True Range was 3.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.08% that was lower than 51.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.