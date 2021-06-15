Koss Corporation (KOSS) EPS growth this year is -252.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) open the trading on June 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.04% to $25.28. During the day, the stock rose to $26.40 and sunk to $24.0589 before settling in for the price of $25.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOSS posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$127.45.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $209.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 54 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 494,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,584. The stock had 6.07 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was -2.64 and Pretax Margin of -2.53.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Koss Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.40%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Vice President – Sales sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 135,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 159,028. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Vice President – Sales sold 8,133 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 243,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,028 in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koss Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.20%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koss Corporation (KOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $526.67, and its Beta score is -2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 523.93.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, KOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

[Koss Corporation, KOSS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.02% While, its Average True Range was 4.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 275.39% that was higher than 217.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.