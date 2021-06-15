Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) last week performance was 15.50%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) started the day on June 14, 2021, with a price increase of 4.20% at $2.98. During the day, the stock rose to $3.20 and sunk to $2.71 before settling in for the price of $2.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCNC posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$11.62.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -761.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.32, operating margin was -8.04 and Pretax Margin of -40.91.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.94%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -40.40 while generating a return on equity of -34.35.

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -761.70%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.82.

In the same vein, CCNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62.

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.66% that was lower than 160.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.