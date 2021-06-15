PPL Corporation (PPL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.77

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) open the trading on June 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.24% to $29.26. During the day, the stock rose to $29.44 and sunk to $29.13 before settling in for the price of $29.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPL posted a 52-week range of $24.20-$30.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $769.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $768.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12318 employees. It has generated 617,552 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 119,175. The stock had 5.69 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.15, operating margin was +37.11 and Pretax Margin of +25.91.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. PPL Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 68.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s EVP, GC & Corp Sec sold 19,188 shares at the rate of 27.48, making the entire transaction reach 527,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,559. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19, Company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 19,789 for 27.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 549,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,627 in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.64) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +19.30 while generating a return on equity of 11.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PPL Corporation (PPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.15, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17.

In the same vein, PPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

[PPL Corporation, PPL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of PPL Corporation (PPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.59% that was lower than 18.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.