Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.38: Right on the Precipice

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) flaunted slowness of -5.27% at $19.42, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $22.68 and sunk to $19.32 before settling in for the price of $20.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKAT posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$74.11.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -16.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $209.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.38.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. It has generated 190,301 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,527. The stock had 0.54 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.30, operating margin was -34.28 and Pretax Margin of -13.14.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. industry. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s Director sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 19.08, making the entire transaction reach 152,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -13.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.10%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.84.

In the same vein, TKAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Takung Art Co. Ltd., TKAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.94% While, its Average True Range was 3.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 182.86% that was lower than 340.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.