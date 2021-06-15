The key reasons why RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -73.03% away from 52-week high?

As on June 14, 2021, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) started slowly as it slid -0.42% to $9.44. During the day, the stock rose to $9.60 and sunk to $9.11 before settling in for the price of $9.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.89-$35.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -365.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.53 billion, simultaneously with a float of $947.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 725 employees. It has generated 763,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,599. The stock had 53.60 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.64, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +2.68.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.35 while generating a return on equity of -15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -365.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.64.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RLX Technology Inc., RLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.34 million was lower the volume of 9.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.