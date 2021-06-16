AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Open at price of $5.66: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2021, AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) set off with pace as it heaved 6.73% to $6.03. During the day, the stock rose to $6.07 and sunk to $5.43 before settling in for the price of $5.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPG posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$19.80.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.57.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5 employees. It has generated 216,130 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,097. The stock had 7.08 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.27, operating margin was -26.49 and Pretax Margin of -29.66.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.40%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Chairman, Pres., CEO, Treas. bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 4.33, making the entire transaction reach 8,666 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,641,004. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director bought 5,700 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,822. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.66 while generating a return on equity of -133.71.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.77.

In the same vein, AMPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

Going through the that latest performance of [AmpliTech Group Inc., AMPG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.54 million was inferior to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.77% that was lower than 206.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.