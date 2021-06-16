Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) return on Assets touches -10.02: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) open the trading on June 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.19% to $2.73. During the day, the stock rose to $2.84 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FORD posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$5.75.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 85 employees. It has generated 405,628 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,886. The stock had 4.82 Receivables turnover and 1.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.77, operating margin was -1.86 and Pretax Margin of -5.12.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Forward Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 15.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s President of Subsidiary sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.77, making the entire transaction reach 27,663 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,868. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s COO of Subsidiary sold 10,000 for 2.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,228. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,918 in total.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.15 while generating a return on equity of -24.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forward Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00%.

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forward Industries Inc. (FORD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1365.00, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, FORD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)

[Forward Industries Inc., FORD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.59% that was lower than 85.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.