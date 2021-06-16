iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) 14-day ATR is 2.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) open the trading on June 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.00% to $26.40. During the day, the stock rose to $27.4612 and sunk to $25.30 before settling in for the price of $27.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITOS posted a 52-week range of $17.43-$47.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $918.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.75.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 87.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s VP, Research and Development sold 7,927 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 158,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s VP, Research and Development sold 323 for 20.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,460. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.48) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.95 in the upcoming year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.09.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, ITOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

[iTeos Therapeutics Inc., ITOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.58% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.41% that was higher than 97.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.