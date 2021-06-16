No matter how cynical the overall market is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) performance over the last week is recorded -1.83%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started the day on June 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.73% at $1.61. During the day, the stock rose to $1.92 and sunk to $1.58 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$2.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6684, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3619.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 1,386,731 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 209,194. The stock had 0.16 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +39.67 and Pretax Margin of +18.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.85%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.09 while generating a return on equity of 4.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.10%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.53, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.1566.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.55% that was lower than 123.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.