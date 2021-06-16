Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) last week performance was -3.65%

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) started the day on June 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.89% at $18.48. During the day, the stock rose to $18.75 and sunk to $18.20 before settling in for the price of $19.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABR posted a 52-week range of $7.40-$19.49.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 522 employees. It has generated 1,300,414 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 327,489. The stock had 58.77 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.15, operating margin was +51.60 and Pretax Margin of +34.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 45.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Director bought 3,590 shares at the rate of 16.60, making the entire transaction reach 59,604 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,361. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s Director bought 9,099 for 12.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 117,838. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,771 in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +25.18 while generating a return on equity of 13.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.69, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.96.

In the same vein, ABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.50% that was lower than 33.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.