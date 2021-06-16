SOS Limited (SOS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 15.2 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2021, SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.73% to $3.98. During the day, the stock rose to $4.12 and sunk to $3.84 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$15.88.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $714.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 125 employees. It has generated 402,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,088. The stock had 1.44 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.84, operating margin was +20.06 and Pretax Margin of +10.01.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of +9.72 while generating a return on equity of 14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.80%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.80, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.20.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [SOS Limited, SOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 22.74 million was inferior to the volume of 50.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.91% that was lower than 190.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.