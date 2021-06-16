TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Open at price of $2.71: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) open the trading on June 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 18.96% to $3.20. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PETZ posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$14.52.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -45.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.00.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 220 employees. It has generated 15,097 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,198. The stock had 8.57 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.13, operating margin was -236.25 and Pretax Margin of -107.40.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. TDH Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.68%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -107.29.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.30%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 225.72.

In the same vein, PETZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

[TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.09% that was lower than 164.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.