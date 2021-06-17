Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recent quarterly performance of 14.10% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 16, 2021, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) set off with pace as it heaved 17.39% to $10.60. During the day, the stock rose to $12.15 and sunk to $9.60 before settling in for the price of $9.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUVI posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$35.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -215.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. It has generated 154,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -91,049. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.61, operating margin was -57.79 and Pretax Margin of -57.60.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Applied UV Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.62%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s President sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 8.38, making the entire transaction reach 33,514 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s President sold 6,000 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,004,000 in total.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -58.76 while generating a return on equity of -60.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -215.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.43.

In the same vein, AUVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied UV Inc., AUVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.19 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.47% that was lower than 253.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.