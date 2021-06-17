Asana Inc. (ASAN) EPS growth this year is -70.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) started the day on June 16, 2021, with a price increase of 5.75% at $49.51. During the day, the stock rose to $50.70 and sunk to $47.00 before settling in for the price of $46.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $20.57-$48.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1080 employees. It has generated 210,189 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -196,028. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.34, operating margin was -77.34 and Pretax Margin of -92.59.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 56.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 160,000 shares at the rate of 47.10, making the entire transaction reach 7,536,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,030,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11, Company’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 160,000 for 45.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,311,418. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,870,000 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -93.26 while generating a return on equity of -457.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.28.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.29% that was lower than 59.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.