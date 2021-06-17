Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.52: Right on the Precipice

As on June 16, 2021, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.28% to $2.49. During the day, the stock rose to $2.74 and sunk to $2.0296 before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREX posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$3.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 75 employees. It has generated 232,760 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -224,587. The stock had 4.92 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.08, operating margin was -30.96 and Pretax Margin of -97.39.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Creative Realities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 16.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction reach 66,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,522.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -96.49 while generating a return on equity of -147.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, CREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Creative Realities Inc., CREX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.89 million was better the volume of 0.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.94% that was lower than 126.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.