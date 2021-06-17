Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.34 million

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) flaunted slowness of -6.54% at $2.86, as the Stock market unbolted on June 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $3.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTSL posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$5.68.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -22.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -679.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 58 employees. It has generated 167,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -74,083. The stock had 8.48 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.33, operating margin was -9.86 and Pretax Margin of -52.34.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. industry. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.90%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.25 while generating a return on equity of -69.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -679.60%.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, MTSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., MTSL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.54% that was lower than 108.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.