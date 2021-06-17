Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.47 million

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) started the day on June 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.17% at $11.01. During the day, the stock rose to $11.19 and sunk to $10.825 before settling in for the price of $11.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUVB posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$15.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.05.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Nuvation Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.10%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director bought 31,500 shares at the rate of 10.27, making the entire transaction reach 323,537 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,990,265. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Director bought 133,000 for 9.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,261,877. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,962,731 in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 83.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.90% that was higher than 75.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.