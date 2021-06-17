Ouster Inc. (OUST) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 16, 2021, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.68% to $11.14. During the day, the stock rose to $11.69 and sunk to $11.035 before settling in for the price of $11.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$17.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.43.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 13.50% institutional ownership.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 97.54.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ouster Inc., OUST]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.46 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.81% that was lower than 94.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.