Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) last week performance was -8.19%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 16, 2021, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.87% to $12.55. During the day, the stock rose to $13.03 and sunk to $12.435 before settling in for the price of $12.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $8.26-$14.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.59.

It has generated 135,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.40, operating margin was -4.01 and Pretax Margin of -12.84.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.30%, in contrast to 50.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 shares at the rate of 11.03, making the entire transaction reach 3,168,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,436,975. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 for 11.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,168,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,436,975 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 213.49.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Going through the that latest performance of [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.75 million was inferior to the volume of 2.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.39% that was lower than 50.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.