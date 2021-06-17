Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Moves 5.44% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) started the day on June 16, 2021, with a price increase of 5.44% at $42.47. During the day, the stock rose to $42.77 and sunk to $40.37 before settling in for the price of $40.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRVA posted a 52-week range of $27.15-$41.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.37 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 559 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,461,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,893. The stock had 9.26 Receivables turnover and 2.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.88, operating margin was +3.11 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Privia Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.03%, in contrast to 77.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 50 shares at the rate of 34.93, making the entire transaction reach 1,746 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,178,470. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50 for 34.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,746. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,178,470 in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.82 while generating a return on equity of 24.32.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.34.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.36% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.