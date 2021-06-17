RPC Inc. (RES) Open at price of $6.03: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) open the trading on June 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.47% to $6.22. During the day, the stock rose to $6.405 and sunk to $5.99 before settling in for the price of $6.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $2.23-$7.43.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -146.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.26.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2005 employees. It has generated 298,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -105,831. The stock had 2.34 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.90, operating margin was -17.77 and Pretax Margin of -51.72.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 25.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 5.91, making the entire transaction reach 295,605 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,400,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for 5.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,605. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,400,000 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.47 while generating a return on equity of -29.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -146.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

[RPC Inc., RES] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.86% that was lower than 71.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.