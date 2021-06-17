The key reasons why Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is -24.38% away from 52-week high?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) started the day on June 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.94% at $20.91. During the day, the stock rose to $22.31 and sunk to $20.51 before settling in for the price of $22.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUYA posted a 52-week range of $15.70-$27.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2258 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.43, operating margin was -39.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.08.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -37.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.34.

In the same vein, TUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.