American Express Company (AXP) EPS is poised to hit 1.51 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 17, 2021, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.55% to $162.13. During the day, the stock rose to $165.997 and sunk to $160.53 before settling in for the price of $164.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $89.11-$167.14.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $804.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $802.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $128.34.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 59000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 599,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,901. The stock had 0.76 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.21, operating margin was +14.62 and Pretax Margin of +11.25.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Grp. Pres., GMNS sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 164.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,640,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,234. Preceding that transaction, on May 07, Company’s Pres., GSG and TLS sold 2,460 for 157.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 387,524. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,645 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.61) by $1.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.16 while generating a return on equity of 13.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.90% and is forecasted to reach 9.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.60, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.79.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Express Company, AXP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.99 million was inferior to the volume of 3.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.62% While, its Average True Range was 2.92.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.33% that was lower than 22.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.