BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.77

As on June 17, 2021, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.89% to $9.65. During the day, the stock rose to $10.18 and sunk to $9.00 before settling in for the price of $9.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCM posted a 52-week range of $2.51-$35.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $547.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 138 employees. It has generated 22,903 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -234,356. The stock had 0.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -168.96, operating margin was -903.97 and Pretax Margin of -980.76.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. BIT Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.51%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1023.27 while generating a return on equity of -44.41.

BIT Mining Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80%.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 91.32.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, BTCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64.

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.09% that was lower than 148.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.