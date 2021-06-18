Bunge Limited (BG) 14-day ATR is 2.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) started the day on June 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.02% at $78.01. During the day, the stock rose to $80.317 and sunk to $74.81 before settling in for the price of $80.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $38.00-$92.38.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. It has generated 1,800,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 50,217. The stock had 17.90 Receivables turnover and 1.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.22, operating margin was +6.94 and Pretax Margin of +3.41.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04, this organization’s Director sold 120,000 shares at the rate of 89.01, making the entire transaction reach 10,681,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,831,204. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s Director sold 125,650 for 89.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,184,728. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,300 in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.54) by $1.59. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 19.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.44, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.84% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.37% that was lower than 28.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.