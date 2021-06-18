C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) last month performance of -1.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) open the trading on June 17, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.73% to $37.08. During the day, the stock rose to $38.44 and sunk to $35.51 before settling in for the price of $38.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCC posted a 52-week range of $22.40-$48.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 99 employees. It has generated 335,303 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -670,051. The stock had 7.29 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -182.10 and Pretax Margin of -201.72.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director sold 755 shares at the rate of 37.12, making the entire transaction reach 28,026 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,598. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 15,000 for 37.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 566,536. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.63) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -199.83 while generating a return on equity of -47.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in the upcoming year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.18.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

[C4 Therapeutics Inc., CCCC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.29% While, its Average True Range was 2.54.

Raw Stochastic average of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.63% that was lower than 67.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.