ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.65

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) started the day on June 17, 2021, with a price increase of 2.25% at $9.99. During the day, the stock rose to $10.05 and sunk to $9.69 before settling in for the price of $9.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDXC posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$23.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $661.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 110 employees. It has generated 538,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -181,136. The stock had 24.34 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.53, operating margin was -18.99 and Pretax Margin of -33.62.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ChromaDex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 32.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 6.65, making the entire transaction reach 66,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,001. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 13.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 263,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,667 in total.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.62 while generating a return on equity of -108.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.10.

In the same vein, CDXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.20% that was lower than 154.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.