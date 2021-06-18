Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) started the day on June 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.54% at $54.43. During the day, the stock rose to $56.85 and sunk to $54.00 before settling in for the price of $57.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYFM posted a 52-week range of $41.59-$95.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 327 employees. It has generated 1,046,498 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,242. The stock had 15.27 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.59, operating margin was +1.50 and Pretax Margin of -1.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.13 while generating a return on equity of -6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.45.

In the same vein, HYFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.63% that was lower than 91.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.