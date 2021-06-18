No matter how cynical the overall market is Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) performance over the last week is recorded -0.30%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) started the day on June 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.20% at $9.98. During the day, the stock rose to $10.00 and sunk to $9.97 before settling in for the price of $10.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AACQ posted a 52-week range of $9.57-$14.01.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $905.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.99.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Artius Acquisition Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 10.11, making the entire transaction reach 505,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 50,000 for 10.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 503,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, AACQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.74% that was lower than 45.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.