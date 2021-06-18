No matter how cynical the overall market is Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) performance over the last week is recorded -1.55%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) open the trading on June 17, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.76% to $18.37. During the day, the stock rose to $18.6276 and sunk to $18.30 before settling in for the price of $18.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $13.14-$20.36.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.96 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.08.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 96506 employees. It has generated 372,306 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 952. The stock had 4.88 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.28, operating margin was +10.37 and Pretax Margin of +9.26.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.26 while generating a return on equity of 0.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $390.85, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

[Vodafone Group Plc, VOD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.21% that was lower than 24.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.