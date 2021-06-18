Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is predicted to post EPS of 0.04 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on June 17, 2021, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) started slowly as it slid -5.65% to $16.04. During the day, the stock rose to $17.10 and sunk to $15.25 before settling in for the price of $17.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OII posted a 52-week range of $3.31-$18.20.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8300 employees. It has generated 220,228 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,850. The stock had 3.15 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.97, operating margin was -1.74 and Pretax Margin of -27.29.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oceaneering International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 15.10, making the entire transaction reach 452,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 129,909. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director sold 38,325 for 14.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 541,532. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,448 in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -27.18 while generating a return on equity of -61.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.84.

In the same vein, OII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was lower the volume of 1.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.95% that was higher than 80.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.