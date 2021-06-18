Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.91

As on June 17, 2021, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) started slowly as it slid -7.09% to $29.49. During the day, the stock rose to $31.71 and sunk to $28.77 before settling in for the price of $31.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVV posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$32.05.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1088.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $260.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1916 employees. It has generated 2,912,317 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,182,150. The stock had 4.32 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.37, operating margin was -4.19 and Pretax Margin of -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ovintiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02, this organization’s EVP, Corporate Services bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 7.42, making the entire transaction reach 44,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25, Company’s Director sold 8,100 for 8.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,696. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,121 in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1088.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 61.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.81.

In the same vein, OVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ovintiv Inc., OVV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.17 million was lower the volume of 2.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.30% that was higher than 54.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.