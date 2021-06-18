Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) plunge -3.11% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) started the day on June 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.75% at $15.27. During the day, the stock rose to $17.375 and sunk to $14.95 before settling in for the price of $16.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARR posted a 52-week range of $5.91-$20.18.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $886.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1403 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,227,277 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -291,579. The stock had 18.36 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.03, operating margin was -6.35 and Pretax Margin of -13.75.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 15.24, making the entire transaction reach 76,210 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,021. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 19.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,854 in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.43) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -13.09 while generating a return on equity of -91.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, PARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.38% that was lower than 62.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.