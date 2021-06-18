Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) last week performance was -6.59%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) open the trading on June 17, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.25% to $6.80. During the day, the stock rose to $8.25 and sunk to $6.60 before settling in for the price of $6.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIRX posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$103.87.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.36.

It has generated 50,771 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,908. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.24 and Pretax Margin of +23.39.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.83%, in contrast to 0.05% institutional ownership.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.82.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.28.

Technical Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

[Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, TIRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.