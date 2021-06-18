Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.76 million

As on June 17, 2021, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) started slowly as it slid -4.18% to $88.82. During the day, the stock rose to $92.57 and sunk to $87.62 before settling in for the price of $92.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $43.53-$106.22.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $227.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 42000 employees. It has generated 250,214 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,905. The stock had 9.99 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.94, operating margin was +13.18 and Pretax Margin of +9.82.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Director sold 12,043 shares at the rate of 97.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,175,208 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Director sold 7,102 for 97.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 692,269. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,175 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +9.55 while generating a return on equity of 50.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.22, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.18.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was lower the volume of 3.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.68% While, its Average True Range was 3.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.20% that was lower than 42.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.