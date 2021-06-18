Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) EPS is poised to hit 0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 17, 2021, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.65% to $30.82. During the day, the stock rose to $31.92 and sunk to $30.09 before settling in for the price of $30.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $20.94-$44.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.43.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 504 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.21, operating margin was +21.24 and Pretax Margin of +19.24.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 98.30% institutional ownership.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.89.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.33 million was lower the volume of 1.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.